On Deck, a sports calendar for March 21, 2019

ADVENTURE RACING

WATERVILLE — Registration is open for Thomas College’s fifth Dirty Dog Mud Run to be held Sunday, April 14, at the college. The Thomas College Dirty Dog Mud Run is a 5K, 14-obstacle course that loops through both the woods and campus and will be held on Thomas College’s new campus trail, the Sukeforth Family Trail System. Obstacles range from monkey bars, tire flips, mud crawl, bucket carry, three-, four-, and five-foot walls and trails. The new course includes more mud pits, tire drags, and a few surprises. Registration is now open online. The cost is $45 and is open to everyone. All proceeds support Thomas College student recreation. In the past, we have purchased exercise bikes, fat-tire mountain bikes and disc golf baskets, and have built an outdoor ice rink.

BASEBALL

YARMOUTH — The Maine Baseball Hall of Fame seeks nominations for induction this year. Founded in 1969, the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame honors players, coaches, umpires, organizers and benefactors from all corners of the state who have achieved prominence in, made valuable contributions to, or had a lasting impact on, baseball in Maine. To make a nomination, include either a resume or supporting documentation and send it to: Maine Baseball Hall of Fame P.O. Box 1062, Yarmouth, ME 04096 or email to: ddoug1950@icloud.com The deadline for submitting nominations is Friday, March 1. The induction ceremony will be July 28.

BASKETBALL

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 33rd Tiger Basketball Camp will be held June 24-28 for girls and July 8-12 for boys at the Fort Fairfield High School gyms. The camps are open to players in grades 1-8 and will be limited to the first 150 applicants. They will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and include breakfast and lunch each day with a special barbecue lunch on Tuesday. Daily winners of the “Hustle” and “Sharpshooter” contests will receive T-shirts. Each participant will also receive a special Tiger Basketball Camp T-shirt, a camp basketball and other items including a chance to win Boston Celtics and UMaine basketball tickets and a new portable basketball hoop. The $150 fee includes instruction by a knowledgeable staff of more than 20 coaches, meals, awards, T-shirt and a basketball, and the family barbecue awards ceremony. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or lgardner@msad20.org or check out “Tiger Basketball Camp” on Facebook to download an electronic form.

BAILEYVILLE — The DownEast Credit Union Basketball Tournament, for teams in grades 8 and below, will be held March 23-24 at Woodland High School. The cost is $130 per team with Certified I.A.A.B.O officials set to work the games. A hotshot competition is included and there will be a concession stand. Contact Woodland Recreation Department Director Michael Boies at recreation@baileyville.org or by phone at 207-427-6205 or 207-214-8784

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp for players ages 9-16 will be held June 24-29 for boys and July 8-12 for girls at Presque Isle gymnasiums. Camps are designed to help players develop skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff includes successful high school and college coaches. Camp counselors will be high school and college players who will relate their playing experiences and help with instruction. Contact Bill Casavant at 207-551-5778, bballump34@yahoo.com, or Facebook at AroostookBasketballCamp.

CORNHOLE

OLD TOWN — The Old Town-Orono YMCA Cornhole Tournament will be held on March 23. Teams will have a chance to win cash prizes and aid the Annual Support Campaign. Registration is $50 per team. Registration and practice start at 9 a.m., tournament play begins at 10 a.m. on the indoor turf. Call 827-9622 to register or for more information.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — The Penobscot Ice Arena is offering several league programs this spring and throughout the summer for both youth and adults. Youth: Spring 3-on-3 League, April 1 through June 5; Spring Midget League, April 1 through June 4. Summer Youth Hockey, June 17 through Aug. 25; Adult A/B League, April 29-Aug. 25; Adult C League, May 1-Sept. 5; for more information, go to penobscoticearena.org or e-mail: penobscoticearena@gmail.com.

ROAD RACING

ORONO — The University of Maine is holding the 12th Healthy High races on Saturday, April 27, at the New Balance Recreation Center, Hilltop Road, University of Maine. The 15K starts at 9 a.m. followed by the 5K/10K at 9:30 a.m. The 5K/10K/15K run/walk begins at the rec center and continues on a course around campus ending back at the rec center. The courses will be timed until 1 p.m. Both the 5K course and the 10K course are certified by USATF. Prizes for the top male and female runners in each of the divisions for the 5K/10K/15K. Preregistration by paper goes until April 26. No refunds or transfers for this race.

LAMOINE — The Flattop 5K, in memory of Bill Pinkham, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, with a kid’s mile going off at 9:30; cost is $15 for the 5K, $1 for the fun run. Applications are available at http://www.lamoine-me.gov/Town%20Hall/Boards/RecCmte/FT5K/2019/FT5KPoster-Reg2019.pdf (.) The race is the first event in the 2019 Eden Athletics Points Series. For information call Robin Emery at 667-9219 or Tom Kirby at 266-2556.

TRACK & FIELD

ORONO — The Maine Association of USA Track and Field will conduct track and field rules clinics for anyone interested in officiating track and field or becoming certified or recertified at the youth, high school and college levels. Clinics will be led by Don Berry,a Master Official and the MEUSATF Officials Certification Chair. The free clinic will be held Sunday, April 7, at the Council Chambers, Orono Municipal Building, Main Street. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., clinic noon to 4 p.m. For more information contact Mary Cady at kdmarykd@gmail.com or 207-745-2540. The clinic will cover all aspects of track and field officiating and rules review. Testing materials will be available and track rulebooks (high school, NCAA, USATF) will be available for purchase, but are not required. Drinks and snacks will be provided.