Man accused of killing roommate in Old Orchard Beach held without bail

An Old Orchard Beach man who has been charged with the death of his roommate was ordered held without bail in his initial court appearance Wednesday in York County Superior Court in Alfred.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said 30-year-old Dustan Bentley was charged with murder Tuesday evening in the death of 65-year-old William Popplewell. The state medical examiner concluded Popplewell died Monday night of stabbing and blunt-force trauma.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Bentley didn’t speak in court. His attorney, Robert LeBrasseur, said his client understood the charges against him.

Investigators said the two men knew each other from the Oxford Street shelter in Portland. They’d been living in Old Orchard for about two months.