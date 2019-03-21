March 21, 2019
York

I-95 lane on Maine-NH border will close while peregrine falcon nest platform is moved

Bob Duchesne | BDN
Peregrine falcons can reach a speed of 200 mph in a dive, making them the fastest animals in the world.
The Associated Press

Wildlife and transportation officials are moving a nesting platform for endangered peregrine falcons in Maine to protect workers on an Interstate 95 bridge.

The Portland Press Herald reports a southbound lane on the Piscataqua River Bridge will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday while the platform is moved and a new nesting box is added.

State raptor specialist Erynn Call said the falcons are very aggressive and protective, and it is a safety concern for workers who will be repaving the bridge.

The Maine Department of Transportation said the nesting platform will be placed at a higher elevation to encourage the birds to nest higher.

Peregrines are the fastest bird in the world and have the ability to dive at speeds up to 200 mph.

 


