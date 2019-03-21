Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Good morning. Temperatures today will be in the mid-40s throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Courtesy of Nordic Aquafarms Courtesy of Nordic Aquafarms

–Nordic Aquafarms, the Norwegian-owned company that wants to build one of the world’s largest land-based salmon farms in Belfast, is slowly moving forward with its permit applications and will hold another public information meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26.

“We realize that any new developments should result in questions and sometimes concerns in a community. We have truthfully answered questions and put information out there over the past year as it has become available,” the company’s CEO said. But that’s not likely to sway opponents, one of whom said, “They’re going to have another info session and they’ll tell us what they want us to hear. It doesn’t really account for any of the problems that we’ve been talking about.”

–The Legislature’s transportation committee this week unanimously opposed a bill that would have required the Maine Department of Transportation to halt all work on the project temporarily while a private company hired by the state would conduct a new analysis of the project and recommend whether the state should continue the project that would extend I-395 through parts of Brewer, Holden and Eddington.

Courtesy of Brady Smith Courtesy of Brady Smith

–Cob van de Sande watched in disbelief as a fish dragged his ice fishing line and trap down through the hole. Hours later, when pulling his last trap, the teen from Amherst discovered that he was hooked onto another fishing line and the story of a lifetime.

–State corrections officials, former inmates and coastal employers gathered Wednesday to tout the benefits of work release and other programs designed to help people who have completed prison sentences find work, avoid recidivism and become community assets.

“The one thing we all recognize is how difficult it is to make the transition. It is challenging to start from behind, especially if there is a stigma attached,” said Jason Constantine, president of Back Cove Yachts. “We believe in redemption as well.”

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

–City officials last year expected the installation of diesel tanks and the replacement of gasoline tanks at Harbor Park Marina to cost $150,000, but had to increase their estimate to $336,500 because they couldn’t find a qualified contractor at the lower price.

–Matthew Hochman and his wife, Angel Hochman, have owned Trailhead Cafe since 2012 and, at times, have had difficulty paying the cafe’s rent. Its landlord is the Criterion Theatre. Hochman, the vice chairman of the Bar Harbor Town Council, plans to run for re-election in June, and he’s hoping the cafe will remain open at some Bar Harbor location.

Yuganov Konstantin | Adobe Stock Yuganov Konstantin | Adobe Stock

–Thank you to the hundreds of readers who got in touch following our open call for input on our comments policy in recent weeks. The new policy would not have been possible without you. We know that not everyone will agree with all of our decisions. But we hope you will respect them, for the sake of making BDN comments a decent place, with decent people, having decent conversations.

The new policy in full is over here. A number of commenters also asked for an FAQ, which we’ve put together here.

In other news…

Maine

Maine doesn’t test enough kids for lead even when federal law requires it, report says

Iconic Maine amusement park is for sale for $14.2 million

Ellsworth teen charged with solicitation to commit murder after alleged online chatroom threats

Bangor

Man accused of robbing two Bangor banks around Christmas pleads not guilty

Brewer teen ties fishing flies to benefit Children’s Miracle Network

Season two of ‘Castle Rock’ will feature a family of Somali Mainers

Business

Northern Light board approves merger with Dover-Foxcroft hospital

Maine fishermen ask for temporary ban on aquaculture permits

California judge dismisses return policy lawsuit against LL Bean

Politics

What has to happen before Maine can use ranked-choice voting for president

Nick Isgro’s tweets on vaccines and immigration deepen split in Maine Republican Party

Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s drilling plans across the US because they ignore climate change

Opinion

Riverview debt should not be a partisan football

Nick Isgro’s anti-immigrant words have no place in Maine GOP

You can help make Bangor a more welcoming place

Sports

Fort Kent driver close to finalizing deal to race at NASCAR’s highest level

Pearson highlights UMaine men’s Hockey East all-conference picks

Robert Kraft rejects prosecutors’ deal in prostitution case

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.