March 21, 2019
Maine hospital launches opioid drug treatment program

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
The Associated Press
A Portland hospital has launched a new program to help get people with opioid addiction into recovery.

The Portland Press Herald reports patients who come to Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland because of a withdrawal, overdose or another drug-related issue will be treated and referred to a recovery coach or an adviser.

The adviser will then help the patient sign up for MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program, if they are uninsured and eligible.

Previously, patients hospitalized for drug issues were treated and sent home.

Hospital Vice President of Mission Integration Melissa Skahan said the rapid access treatment program will help save lives.

She said the program is aimed at reaching someone when they may be most receptive to getting help.

The program is strictly voluntary.

 


Comments

