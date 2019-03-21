Woman in critical condition after Lincoln County crash

A Scarborough woman is in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a crash on Main Road in Westport Island on Tuesday night.

Bailey Bartlett, 32, was driving a 2008 Toyota RAV4 south on Main Road about 9:45 p.m., according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. She left the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and left the road to the left, where the small SUV struck several trees and spun around before coming to rest in a ditch, next to a utility pole.

Bartlett suffered “fairly significant” injuries, including a head laceration, according to Lt. Brendan Kane of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

A Maine Medical Center spokesperson said Bartlett was in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

She “just missed the pole sliding in,” said Sgt. Matthew Day of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. She probably “jarred” the poles support wires because the wires to a nearby house were drooping over its driveway, he said.

The crash is under investigation, Kane said.

Bartlett was wearing a seat belt and an airbag deployed, according to Day. The vehicle was totaled.

In addition to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Westport Island Fire Department, Westport Island First Responders and Wiscasset Ambulance Service responded to the scene.