March 21, 2019
Woman pleads guilty in Hancock County crash that killed 24-year-old

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

A woman has pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly car crash in 2017.

Maryah Sprague, 21, admitted to reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon at court Wednesday. CBS affiliate WABI reports she was initially charged with manslaughter and operating under the influence involving death, but those charges have been dropped.

Her defense attorney said Sprague admitted she let another person drive her car the night of the crash where the car Sprague was in struck a utility pole. Twenty-four-year-old Kirk Chandler, who was also in the vehicle, died in the crash.

Sprague is asked to stay out of trouble and undergo substance abuse treatment. If she does so, officials said she can plead to a lesser charge later on.

 


