2 Maine men indicted in NH sex assault cases

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — The strangulation of two children and two sex assaults are alleged in indictments announced Tuesday, all based on Portsmouth cases.

The indictments, from the most recent Rockingham County, New Hampshire, grand jury, include allegations that Christopher Broom, 35, of Kittery, raped a woman on July 4 in Portsmouth. The indictment alleges the 4 Island Ave. man committed the crime of aggravated felonious sexual assault while a 21-year-old victim was “helpless to resist.”

Indicted for two counts of attempted aggravated felonious sex assault was Anthony Caraway, 28, of 237 Dingey Spring Road, Gorham. Those indictments allege two attempted sex assaults in Portsmouth on Dec. 21.

A Gosling Meadows man was indicted for two felonies alleging he physically assaulted two children on Dec. 9. One indictment alleges Shannon Hillsgrove, 32, of 15 Wedgewood Road, strangled a 2-year-old. Hillsgrove was also indicted for a charge of second degree assault that alleges he grabbed a 3-year-old by the neck and applied pressure.

Also indicted on Portsmouth allegations was Aaron Hill, 40, of 38 Elm St., Newmarket, New Hampshire, for a felony count of burglary. That indictment alleges Hill entered a Woodbury Avenue location on Oct. 3 without authorization and when it was closed to the public.

The indictments mean the grand jury found enough information to take the cases to trial and are not findings of guilt.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.