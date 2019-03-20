Investigators say Little League concession stand fire is suspicious

AUGUSTA, Maine — Officials in Maine’s capital city say a fire that heavily damaged a Little League concession stand is considered suspicious.

Augusta Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Leach says the fire is believed to have been started inside the stand Monday night by someone who may have entered through a broken window.

The Kennebec Journal reports a state fire marshal’s office investigator went to the fire scene overnight and local police are also investigating.

Mike Karagiannes, president of Augusta Little League and a board member of the Capitol Area Recreation Association, says the building is a total loss along with most of the stand’s equipment.

Karagiannes says the building was fairly new and was built by volunteers and with donated supplies. He says the organization plans to rebuild.