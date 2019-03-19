Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the 30s with sunny skies throughout the state.
Carpenter who hires Maine immigrants frustrated by ‘racist’ responses to his workers
–Orson Horchler, who operates Bondeko carpentry, only hires new Mainers to help with his construction and remodeling jobs. He remembers his own difficult immigrant experience, coming from the Paris suburbs 20 years ago. He wants to give other immigrants the help he never got.
But racist responses to his workers make him want to quit and leave Maine for good.
Why Maine is seeing more record high temperatures
–Since 2010, Maine has broken five daytime record high temperatures for every record low temperature, according to a new Associated Press data analysis of temperature trends across the United States.
The study shows that record high temperatures are on the rise in all regions across the country, though in some regions, such as the Northeast, the trend is more pronounced.
Some Mainers are shocked by the changes Trump made to their taxes. Here is what you should expect.
–The elimination of some itemized deductions has pushed many Mainers to use the standard deduction instead of itemizing when filing their 2018 taxes. While most tax filers — especially individuals — have benefited from the changes, some larger households and people who had previously taken major work-related deductions have suffered.
Bangor seeking bids for solar project after study predicts $4 million in energy savings
–Bangor officials will soon seek bids for the development of solar arrays on unused city property after a recent study estimated such a project could save the city $4 million on electricity costs over the next four decades.
The study by Maine-based solar energy developer ReVision Energy, Inc. also helped identify a site at the corner of Maine Avenue and Godfrey Boulevard where the city could, with some work, place 17 rows of solar panels.
Trump rejection of LePage’s Riverview appeal could force Maine to repay $72 million
–Maine may have to pay back more than $72 million to the federal government resulting from the decertification of Riverview Psychiatric Center after federal officials earlier this month rejected an appeal filed by former Gov. Paul LePage.
UMaine women to face NC State in NCAA basketball tournament opener
–The University of Maine women’s basketball team will play a team it has already faced this season in the NCAA tournament.
Coach Amy Vachon’s America East champion Black Bears, 25-7 and a No. 14 seed, travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, to face No. 3 seed North Carolina State (26-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
In other news …
Maine
Fight over who can perform abortions in Maine moves to court
Police identify father, son killed after Presque Isle standoff
Why ‘Maine Raised’ meat may not mean what you think it does
Business
Biggest union at Bath Iron Works votes no confidence in its president
US, Canada lobstermen to gather in Maine to discuss future of fishery
Maine’s 2019 eel fishing season set to begin as state cracks down on criminal activity
Politics
Local control is again at the heart of State House conflict over raising teacher pay
Angus King, Jared Golden introducing bill to get teenagers involved in logging
Trump calls on GM to ‘bring jobs home’ after Ohio plant closing
Opinion
Treat far-right terror as the threat it is
Immigration scare tactics have no place in vaccination debate
Congress has lots of ideas for spending money. How about focusing on the debt?
Sports
UMaine women’s basketball team’s formula for success looked familiar
2 UMaine hockey standouts embark on pro careers
PVC/EMITL All-Conference teams selected
