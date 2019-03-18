Dog helps Maine man escape house fire

BALDWIN, Maine — Fire officials say a very good dog helped alert its owner to a house fire in Maine.

NewsCenterMaine.com reports the fire was first called in around 3 a.m. Monday in Baldwin.

Authorities say a man inside the home was alerted to the blaze by his dog, and both he and his pet were able to escape safely.

Officials say the dozens of firefighters that responded struggled to get water to the scene.

The home appears to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

