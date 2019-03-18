Cape Elizabeth freshman awarded $10K to host sex assault summit

A Cape Elizabeth High School student has been chosen to win $10,000 to use towards a cause she’s devoted to.

Freshman Aela Mansmann is hosting a student-led summit on sexual assault prevention in May.

She’s working closely with other schools and a committee of 10 other students to discuss a wide range of topics like consent, bystander intervention, and how to recognize sexual assault.

US Cellular is recognizing Mansmann as a “16 Under 16: The Future of Good” award recipient for planning the summit, and her leadership skills.

She says sexual assault prevention is a topic that’s important to her.

“My mom started the national organization ‘SafeBae,’ which will be hosting the summit, so I’ve always been raised in a household that these conversations were really prevalent in the house,” Mansmann said.

The student summit Mansmann is planning will be held on May 22.

