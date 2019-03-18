Portland couple charged in Dexter robbery remain jailed

A Portland couple remained Monday night at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post bail in connection with an alleged robbery and assault last week that left a Dexter woman with a broken jaw.

Harij Rogers, 37, and his wife, Sierra Senna, 28, are charged with robbery, a Class A crime; aggravated assault and theft, both Class B crimes; and refusing to submit to arrest, a Class E crime.

The couple allegedly borrowed a car from a Dexter woman and had rented it early last week. Rogers and Senna did not return it the same day as promised, according to court documents filed at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

By Thursday, the car was overdue, and the victim, who is not being identified, was demanding that it be returned and that the couple reimburse her $500 for using it, the victim allegedly told police. When Rogers and Senna went to the woman’s house Thursday afternoon, he refused to pay her $500 but offered her crack cocaine in exchange for the car, court documents said.

When the victim refused, Rogers allegedly hit her in the face with the butt of his gun and broke her jaw. He also took $900 out of her purse and flipped over her mattress, according to court documents.

Rogers and Senna left in the rental car and the victim called police. The car was stopped in Corrina, when Rogers and Senna ran into the nearby woods, according to court documents. They were arrested a short time later in a field on the other side of the woods.

Neither made statements to police about the alleged crime. Rogers initially gave police a false name and claimed that he was a “sovereign citizen.”

Bail was set at $5,000 for Senna, who made her first court appearance Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center. Rogers was unable to appear before a judge Friday due to issues he was experiencing at the jail. Superior Court Justice Ann Murray on Monday set Rogers’ bail at $10,000 cash, due in part, to his more extensive criminal history.

They are next due in court May 13.