2 dogs dead after Turner home fire

A fire left two dogs dead and a mobile home destroyed Sunday morning, according to the Turner Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Briggs Lane. Firefighters said when they arrived on scene the home was fully engulfed in flames.

According to investigators, the home was completely destroyed by the fire and two dogs also perished inside.

No one else was home when the fire broke out and no firefighters were injured.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office came to the scene Monday to determine a cause of the fire.