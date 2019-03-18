March 19, 2019
2 dogs dead after Turner home fire

Photo courtesy of Turner Fire Department
A Turner fire truck is seen in this Turner Fire Department photo from March 2018. The fire department responded to a mobile home fire Sunday that claimed the lives of two dogs.
By CBS 13

A fire left two dogs dead and a mobile home destroyed Sunday morning, according to the Turner Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Briggs Lane. Firefighters said when they arrived on scene the home was fully engulfed in flames.

According to investigators, the home was completely destroyed by the fire and two dogs also perished inside.

No one else was home when the fire broke out and no firefighters were injured.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office came to the scene Monday to determine a cause of the fire.

 


Comments

