4,700 without power in Penobscot, Piscataquis counties

Thousands of Emera Maine customers are without power in central Penobscot and southern Piscataquis counties early Thursday morning.

More than 4,730 customers in Alton, Atkinson, Bradford, Charleston, Corinna, Corinth, Dexter, Exeter, Garland, Glenburn, Hudson, Kenduskeag, Levant and Orneville were affected by the outage as of 8:56 a.m., according to Emera Maine.

An Emera Maine spokeswoman said that crews were headed to a substation in Corinth to determine the cause of the outage and restore power.