UMaine men’s hockey team faces midweek test at Boston College

Men’s college hockey

MAINE vs. BOSTON COLLEGE

Time, site: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Records: UMaine 7-11-2 (3-5-2 Hockey East), Boston College 7-10-2 (7-2-2)

Series, last meeting: Boston College leads 68-47-9, Boston College 2-1 on 2/24/18

Key players: Maine — C Chase Pearson (11 goals, 7 assists), LW Mitch Fossier (1 & 16), C Tim Doherty (6 & 4), RW Eduards Tralmaks (4 & 6), D Rob Michel (3 & 6), D Brady Keeper (2 & 6), G Jeremy Swayman (7-11-2, 3.00 goals-against average, .911 save percentage); Boston College — LW David Cotton (12 & 8), C Julius Mattila (7 & 9), RW Logan Hutsko (4 & 9), C Christopher Brown (4 & 4), D Michael Kim (1 & 7), RW Oliver Wahlstrom (5 & 2), G Joseph Woll (6-10-2, 2.28, .923)

Game notes: This is a battle of underachievers. Even though Boston College is tied for third in Hockey East, the Eagles are 0-8 in non-conference games and are 34th among the 60 Division I teams in the Pairwise Rankings that emulate the NCAA tournament selection ratings. UMaine is 37th. Boston College has won the last seven meetings and has outscored UMaine 27-7. Boston College, a former perennial NCAA title contender, has missed the NCAA tournament the last two seasons. Freshman Wahlstrom, who played at North Yarmouth Academy, is the son of former UMaine player Joakim Wahlstrom. He originally committed to UMaine when he was 13, but de-committed and announced he was going to Harvard before winding up at Boston College. The Eagles (20-14-3 last season) returned their top 14 point-getters and Woll, who is 5-0 with a 1.40 GAA and a .952 save percentage against UMaine. Swayman is 0-3 with a 3.76 GAA and a .885 save percentage against Boston College. Boston College ranks 51st in scoring (2.21 gpg) and UMaine is tied for 52nd (2.20).