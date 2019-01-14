Anthony Scaramucci to join cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

“Celebrity Big Brother” has once again dipped into President Donald Trump’s former employee rolls for on-air talent: CBS announced Sunday that Anthony Scaramucci, the man who lasted less than two weeks as the White House communications director, is joining the B-list cast of the “Real World” meets “Survivor” competition series.

Scaramucci follows in the stilettoed footsteps of former Trump staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, whose salacious tenure on “Big Brother” was marked by headline-grabbing confessionals about the utter chaos behind the scenes at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. While there’s no doubt that “the Mooch” will be dropping gems of his own, as a Trump loyalist, we doubt Scaramucci’s revelations will be half as jaw-dropping as Omarosa’s tea.

Scaramucci, who returned to his investment firm after leaving Washington, has recently been spotted in Hollywood; he attended the Golden Globes ceremony earlier this month. His rep told The Washington Post at the time that the former press secretary was there just to have fun, but perhaps he was getting used to being in the spotlight again.

Joining the Mooch in the “Big Brother” house will be momager Dina Lohan; comedian Tom Green; former WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie; actor Joey Lawrence; actor Jonathan Bennett; Olympian Lolo Jones; Olympian Ryan Lochte; former NFL player Ricky Williams; reality star Kandi Burruss; singer Tamar Braxton; and the country’s most infamous house guest, Kato Kaelin.

The second U.S. edition of the almost-famous train wreck, which will again be hosted by Julie Chen, premieres on Jan. 21.