Abortion opponents march to Maine State House

Locals and politicians gathered in Augusta on Saturday for a “rally for life.”

The group marched to the State House denouncing the Roe v. Wade decision that happened more than 40 years ago.

The rally organizer said the pro-life movement is growing across Maine.

“It’s providing unity or solidarity for those children who have never had a voice or chance to run or play or sing or feel the sun on their face,” Teresa McCann Tumidajski said. “We are here for them.”

The Maine Right to Life Committee invited politicians, worship leaders and locals to discuss the issues they see with abortion.

“We’re winning hearts to the case of life because when people see a sonogram they see a baby,” Republican Rep. Stacey Guerin said.

The group placed roses in front of the State House showing the years that have passed since Roe v. Wade.

Supporters say rain or shine, hot or cold, they will continue to rally against abortion.

“This issue is not going to go away and that’s why we stand out here today because it must be ended,” Christopher Coughlan said.