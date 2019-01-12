Windham man charged with manslaughter after deadly crash

A Windham man has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly crash last November.

In less than two years, Windham police have investigated four crashes that have ended with a death. Police say all of those cases were influenced by substance abuse.

In the most recent case, 49-year-old, Manford Rideout was indicted on four charges.

The crash happened Nov. 13, 2018, around 6:30 in the morning.

The results of the investigation determined Rideout, the driver of a tow truck, was heading east on Tandberg Trail.

Officials say he crossed the centerline, hitting the side of a tractor-trailer, then striking a Prius head-on.

That collision killed 34-year-old Adam Clark of Augusta on the scene.

Along with manslaughter, Rideout is charged with aggravated OUI, an act Windham police say is absolutely preventable.

“The public and the community needs to be aware of when they are going out and having drinks at dinner and parties, that they really need to be conscious and aware that their actions can affect more than just them, it can impact lives of others. So don’t drink and drive,” Patrol Capt. Bill Andrew said.