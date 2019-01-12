January 12, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn Latest News | Bangor Housing | Probate Pooch | Snowmobile Crashes | Today's Paper
Lewiston-Auburn

Police investigate drive-by shooting in Bridgton

Courtesy of Bridgton Police Department via WGME
Courtesy of Bridgton Police Department via WGME
The Bridgton Police Department says it is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday night on Main Street.
By CBS 13
Updated:

The Bridgton Police Department says it is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday night on Main Street.

The incident took place between 7 and 9 p.m. No one was hurt, police said.

The police department is currently looking through hours of surveillance footage for information.

Those with information about this incident should contact the Bridgton Police Department.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like