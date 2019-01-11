Strong start carries Northeastern men’s hockey team past UMaine

ORONO, Maine — Nationally ranked Northeastern University received first-period goals from Brandon Hawkins, Patrick Schule and Matt Filipe to build three-goal lead and the Huskies survived a late University of Maine flurry Friday night to post a 3-2 Hockey East victory over the Black Bears on Military Appreciation Night at Alfond Arena.

Northeastern improved to 13-4-1 overall, 7-2-1 in Hockey East, while the Black Bears fell to 7-10-2 and 3-4-2, respectively, losing at home for the fourth time in the last five games.

The Huskies are 8-1 on the road this season.

Ryan Smith scored a second-period goal for UMaine and Adam Dawe made things interesting with a power-play goal with 3:38 left in the game.

But NU goalie Cayden Primeau made a great glove save off Brady Keeper’s snap shot through traffic with 15 seconds left to preserve the win as UMaine had pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman in favor of the extra attacker.

The Huskies dominated the game with their superior speed but Swayman kept the Bears within striking distance by making 39 saves.

Primeau finished with 19 stops.

Hawkins opened the scoring 6:56 into the game off a beautiful setup by Jeremy Davies, who gathered in a bouncing puck in the left faceoff circle and darted neatly across the middle of the slot to the right faceoff circle.

Davies then threaded the needle with a pass back across to the left faceoff circle and Hawkins one-timed it past Swayman into the open short-side corner.

Schule extended the lead 3:12 later thanks to a rush by Tyler Madden, who motored around a stumbling UMaine defenseman down the left wing and sliced across the top of the crease.

He got off a weak shot and Swayman got his pad on it, but the rebound spilled out to Swayman’s right and Jozefek roofed it from a tough angle along the extended goal line.

Just 1:04 later, UMaine freshman right wing Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup was assessed a five-minute major and game disqualification for head-butting and Filipe capitalized.

Liam Pecararo, who played at UMaine during the 2014-2015 season, got the puck to the open Filipe just outside the crease. Swayman smothered his first attempt but the puck came right back to Filipe’s stick and he lifted a backhander past Swayman.

The Black Bears killed off the final 3:18 of the penalty and a two-minute minor later in the period.

Smith pulled one back with an unassisted goal as he blocked a shot and chased down the loose puck at center ice. He fought his way through a check and fired a wrister that broke off Primeau’s glove into the net.

NU had several chances to expand the lead but UMaine received its first power-play chance late in the third period and took advantage for its fourth power-play goal in its last nine chances.

Rob Michel’s shot from the point was fumbled by Primeau and Dawe poked the rebound home for the freshman’s first college goal.