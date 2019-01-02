January 02, 2019
State

Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Derek Runnells of Dedham ice skates on Phillips Lake on Dec. 30, in Dedham.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Aroostook hospital welcomes Maine’s first baby of 2019

Courtesy of Northern Light AR Gould Hospital
Karly Drue Williams, the first baby born in Maine in 2019, arrived at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle at 12:09 a.m. Jan. 1, according to hospital officials. She is the daughter of Danielle Doyle and Kyle Williams of Houlton.

–Just minutes after the New Year’s countdown and ball drop, Maine’s first baby of 2019 arrived at 12:09 a.m. in Aroostook County.

Named Karly, the baby was born to parents Danielle Doyle and Kyle Williams of Houlton at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. Weighing in 8 pounds, 1 ounce, the baby has received a “clean bill of health.”

Young St. Agatha farmer happiest on his land

Julia Bayly | BDN
Alex Zetterman takes a break from barn chores to check in with his herd of 20 beef cattle on his St. Agatha farm.

–When Alex Zetterman takes a moment from mending fences on the hilltop of his St. Agatha farm and looks out at his view over Long Lake, he’s a happy man.

“I’m blessed,” Zetterman, 27, said. “There are some bad days, but I really love farming.”

Zetterman is among the new breed of young farmers that are bucking national trends here in Maine, where — counter to other states — the age of farmers is dropping.

A Bangor breakfast mainstay has a new owner

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Scott Bryson, former manager of Bagel Central, became owner of the establishment on Jan. 1, carrying on the tradition of good food and service, and locally celebrated bagels.

–Scott Bryson, who has managed Bagel Central for 18 years, took over as owner of the downtown Bangor restaurant on New Year’s Day. After buying the business from Sonya Eldridge, Bryson said customers should find things pretty much the way they always have.

Are you getting enough Vitamin D? Try these natural sources

Sarah Walker Caron | BDN
–Often referred to as “the sunshine vitamin,” vitamin D is created by the human body when directly exposed to ultraviolet light. Yet many people are not creating enough, especially during the winter, when days are short and sunlight is weak.

6 awesome apps for homesteaders

Stock photo | Pexels
–Homesteaders often look toward a simple, sustainable lifestyle to escape the stress of the modern world. Simple doesn’t necessarily mean technology-free — when used wisely, technology can help simplify and optimize your homesteading experience.

Make this: A Creole-style sauce to go with all your meals

Sandy Oliver | BDN
Creole Sauce

–After all the sweets and rich cooking of the holidays, we particularly welcome clear, bright vegetable flavors. And pretty wonderful things happen when you cook up onion, green pepper, and celery all together then add garlic, tomatoes, and tomato sauce, the whole thing seasoned to taste with red pepper or Tabasco sauce.

For us in Maine, it is like a meal-long trip to New Orleans.

In other news …

Maine

Maine 2018 highway fatalities among lowest in 60 years 

New Year’s storm dumps snow on northern Maine, hits coast with high winds

Investigation underway after device with camera lens found in women’s locker room at Bates 

Politics

Former Maine secretary of state takes over as Pentagon spokesman

LePage pardons former state lawmaker of felony-level drug trafficking conviction

Departure of Trump’s GOP critics in Senate leaves a void 

Opinion

US troop withdrawal from Syria weakens US

Instead of resolutions, try New Year’s ‘firsts’ 

Focus for 2019: How we get there from here 

Sports

UMaine men’s hockey team finally returns home, faces Colorado College

UMaine women’s basketball team hosts rival New Hampshire in America East opener 

Spurs score 46 in third to race past Celtics 

