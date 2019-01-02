Four people seriously injured in Hiram crash

A 6-year-old boy is among four injured after a crash Tuesday night, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 1519 Pequawket Trail, which is Route 5. The sheriff’s office says two cars collided head-on: a vehicle with a 76-year-old man behind the wheel and a 77-year-old female passenger and a vehicle with a 27-year-old woman driving and her 6-year-old son in the back seat.

The sheriff’s office says the 76-year-old man was brought by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center and that all four of the victims suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.