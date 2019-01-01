Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019: Danby is outstanding, resolutions can work, children before the wall

New year’s resolutions

Many of us look forward to a new year with hopefulness and determination. We desire self-improvement and plan success by forming resolutions. If these resolutions are to result in success, it is important to understand that long-term success comes more often from a series of re-dedications rather than an “all or nothing” approach that can result in a sense of failure and an abandonment of good intentions.

Consider someone who resolves to quit smoking. They begin by going nine days without smoking then they have a cigarette on the 10th day. Have they failed? Actually they have been 90 percent successful for the first 10 days.

The difference in thinking at this point will determine success or failure of the long-term goal. The successful person will re-dedicate themselves as often as needed and not let temporary lapses deter them. Using this outlook toward achieving goals will go far in resolving resolution challenges.

J. Paul Ciarrocchi

Holden

Trump’s intuition

Regarding President Donald Trump’s reliance on his intuition, is it his opinion that students with good intuition are wasting their time attending college?

Charlie Cameron

Addison

Children before the wall

The Democrats should give President Donald Trump his border wall after the White House closes the child internment camps, reunites said children with their parents, gives the American people a list of all the children that have died in said internment camps, and prosecutes those people responsible for the deaths. Then and only then, Trump can have his wall.

Jim Alciere

East Machias

Plow lights save lives

As a retired Army maintenance warrant officer, it was often my job to let the command know when something so simple could save soldiers lives. Safety seems to have taken a back seat regarding the requirement of some sort of flashing amber light to let others know we as Mainers are driving with a 400- to 500-hundred-pound solid steel blade capable of mutilating a car without even a blink.

While not all plow systems on the road I pass are brand new, nor the trucks they are mounted to still under factory warranty, clearly forcing a plow owner to fork over $20 or $30 when systems can range in the thousands of dollars is not asking all that much when your family’s minivan meets a plow truck on a slushy back road with no warning lights.

I’m not trying to earn law enforcement revenue nor do I work for the Chinese, who ultimately will benefit from such a law selling cheap lights. My agenda in all this is to simply save lives. I can assure you my plow truck is well lit and people know I’m driving something different.

We have a chance to save lives here people before any more innocent ones are lost.

Matthew Hoyt

Poland

Danby is outstanding

The Bangor Daily News is very fortunate to have a brilliant cartoonist in George Danby. His work is outstanding, especially in his cartoons of the president. These could not be any better, along with other issues. Keep up the good work.

Paul and Jacqueline Tower

Brewer