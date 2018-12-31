Boy fighting brain cancer becomes junior firefighter for Newport Fire Department

Brayson Dunton wants to be a fireman when he grows up.

Thanks to the Newport Fire Department, his dream came true Saturday as the 9-year-old continues his fight against brain cancer.

A group of firefighters went to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor to visit Brayson who was completing his latest round of chemotherapy after having a brain tumor removed.

“Today we made that happen for him as we presented him a certificate and a shirt that officially recognizes him as a Junior Firefighter with the Town of Newport!” the fire department wrote in Facebook post. “We gave him some patches to start collecting as well so if you’d like to mail one to him, that would be pretty cool!”

Patches can be sent to: Brayson Dunton, 46 South Main St., Detroit, ME 04929.

Firefighters also brought Brayson presents and helped him on his way out of the hospital.

“If you see him around, just remember he’s one of us!” the post ends.