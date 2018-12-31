Downed tree knocks out power for 4,700 in Orono, Veazie, Old Town

More than 4,700 customers of Emera Maine, mainly in Orono and Veazie, lost electricity on Monday afternoon after a tree fell down, the company announced in a news release.

As of 2 p.m., the utility was projecting that power would be restored to most of the customers by 3 p.m., according to its website.

In Penobscot County, an estimated 4,754 customers had lost power as of 1:15 p.m. The outage reportedly affected Orono, Veazie, Old Town, Stillwater, Alton, Argyle Township, Glenburn and Hudson, according to Emera’s website.

About 15 customers also reportedly lost power in Hancock County.

“Emera Maine crews are working to safely restore power after reports of a fallen tree affecting customers from Veazie to Orono,” a representative of the utility wrote in the release. “Crews will work to safely restore service to the more than 4,000 customers as quickly as possible. Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.”

The company reminded customers to never touch downed power lines or trees that are touching downed lines.