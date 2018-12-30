Here’s where you can ring in the New Year across Maine

Editor’s note: This is a running list of New Year’s Eve events. If you have one to share with us, please email Community Editor Julie Harris at jharris@bangordailynews.com.

Looking for a fun way to welcome in 2019? Here’s a list of some New Year’s activities happening across the state.

AUGUSTA — Black Tie & Tails Gala 2018, 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31-12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, Governor Hill Mansion, 136 State St. Purchase tickets directly at Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pethaven Lane, by visiting the front desk, or online at pethavenlane.org/nye. Tickets are $40 each or $50 reserved seat, or $75 per couple; all proceeds directly benefit animals in the community.

BANGOR — Lots of activities in Bangor during the New Year’s Eve Downtown Countdown on Monday, Dec. 31, including children’s activities, dinners, music including Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band and Tough End String Band, theater, popup planetarium, magic shows, themed parties and culminating in the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, at midnight, at Paddy Murphy’s, 26 Main St. Visit Downtown Countdown 2018 on Facebook for an updated list of events.

BATH — 16th annual Paul Revere Bell Ringing, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, Bath City Hall, corner of Front and Centre streets. Gather at 11:45 a.m. for singing and short ceremony. The bell is rung by Bath Citizen of the Year. Refreshments in City Hall auditorium. Bring party hats and noisemakers. Put on by Main Street Bath. For information, visit visitbath.com

BELFAST — 22nd annual New Year’s by the Bay, a townwide chemical-free, affordable, cultural arts celebration with music and performances all day and evening beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at various locations in Belfast. Admission is by purchasing a NYBB 2019 adult or youth/student button to wear for $20 for adults and $5 for youths/students. Free for children under 5. Buttons are available online at nybb.org and will be available for pick-up on New Year’s Eve at The Parent Gallery, 92 Main St. Events will culminate with the Drum & Rabble Corps procession down Main Street 11:30-11:50 p.m. to the waterfront for Bonfire By the Bay — Hello 2019!, midnight-1 a.m., both free. For a full schedule, visit nybb.org.

EASTPORT — New Years Eve activities include art, food, entertainment and the 14th annual New Year’s Eve Great Sardine and Maple Leaf Drop from the third story of Tides Institute & Museum of Art in Bank Square, downtown Eastport. Giant red maple leaf will be lowered in honor of the Canadian new year at midnight Atlantic Time, which is 11 p.m. Eastern Time, while a brass band plays “O Canada.” The 8-foot sardine will be lowered at midnight Eastern Time while the band plays “Auld Lang Syne.” For the full schedule, visit tidesinstitute.org/new-years-eve.

FREEPORT— New Year’s Eve “KidNight Celebration, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at the flagship store of L.L.Bean, unless otherwise noted. Activities include ice carvings display all day, family adventure walk, 11 a.m. Bradbury Mountain, Pownal, with pre-registration necessary at llbean.com/freeport; family music with Amanda Panda, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in camping atrium; festive crafts with local artist Julie Yeo, 11 am.-2 p.m. in kids department; Michael’s Awesome Juggling and Variety Show, noon and 2 p.m., camping atrium; geocaching with Outdoor Discover Schools, noon-2 p.m., meeting on Discovery Patio; meet L.L. Bear, noon-2 p.m.; craft making with ArtVan, 3:45-5 p.m., camping atrium; free hot chocolate, 4:15-5:15 p.m.; free concert by Rob Duquette and the Kind Kids Band starting at 5:15 p.m.; fireworks, 6 p.m. Morse Street.

GORHAM — New Year Gorham community-wide celebration beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, to welcome 2019. New this year are Ping Pong Rodeo, Jonas Rimkunas Duo, and Shoestring Theatre Puppet Show doing “Peter Pan,” in additions to ice skating, improv, music, food, robotics and dance. Find the entire schedule at gorham-me.org/sites/gorhamme/files/uploads/nyg_rev_12-26-18_program_web.pdf.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Last Blast 2018 New Year’s Eve Beach Party, 5-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, Palace Playland, 1 Old Orchard Road. Huge bonfire at 5 p.m., with hot cocoa, cotton candy and kettle corn. Fireworks at 7:30 p.m.

PORTLAND — New Year’s at Noon for families, noon-12:05 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St. Ball drop in the Museum & Theatre Playscape. Free with admission. Purchase a commemorative new year’s ball for $1 to take home. Also in Portland, New Year’s Eve fifth annual Family Contra Dance, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, Lewis Gallery, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Maggie Robinson will be caller, and a live band of local musicians will provide music. No experience necessary.

YARMOUTH — New Year’s Eve seventh annual Clam Drop, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, First Universalist Church, 97 Main St. A free family-friendly way to ring in the new year (the clam drops promptly at 7 p.m. with Steamer, beloved clam mascot, being lowered from the steeple. Free cookies and hot cocoa included. Also Yarmouth’s New Year’s Eve All Ages Party, 7 p.m.-midnight at Robert W. Boyd American Veterans, 148 North Road, featuring several live bands, cash bar and light snacks. Tickets $20-$50 on eventbrite.com. All proceeds will benefit the Royal River Community Players.