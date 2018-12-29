Monday, December 31, 2018: Too much attention to immigrant deaths, save a Camden landmark, paid sick leave

Paid sick leave makes sense

I am the co-owner of LB Kitchen in Portland. My partner Lee and I started LB Kitchen as a way to do what we love and to feed our community. That is why I was excited to read in the Dec. 20 BDN that Sen. Rebecca Millett will be introducing a bill to guarantee paid sick days for all workers.

While we do not yet offer paid sick days at LB Kitchen, it is something we want to do and something that we think that all workers in Maine deserve. Small business owners do not want our employees to have to come to work sick, especially in food establishments like mine.

Four out of six New England states already have paid sick days, and their economies are stronger than ever. Studies have shown that paid sick days have no negative impact on small businesses. It also helps us to retain employees and compete with our neighbors that already offer workers the ability to earn paid sick days.

Let’s join together to support healthy workers, healthy communities, and workplaces.

Bryna Gootkind

Scarborough

Save a Camden landmark and save lives

As of Jan. 2, the home at 63 Washington Street, a very precious and historic house in Camden that served the needs of women in our community for 120 years, may cease the tradition of service to the community. Funds must be raised by the Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition by that date, or the house will be purchased as a private residence.

We all pray that the historic tradition will continue by now helping deserving women, and their families, struggling with the devastating effects of drug addiction. This problem affects many local families where too few services are available to help, and this house would make a big difference for them and our community. This house would literally save lives.

As of Dec. 24, more than $105,000 has been raised but $55,000 more is still needed to purchase the house on Jan. 2.

Please help save this Camden landmark and help heal and save the lives of women and children by donating what you can by Dec. 31. No donation is too small. We hope that our community can help this very needy and deserving population, especially the innocent children affected.

Let’s not lose this historic landmark or more lives to this challenging disease.

Ira Mandel

President

Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition

Camden

Too much attention to immigrant deaths

National news reported on the day after Christmas that another child, an 8-year-old, died while in the custody of the immigration authorities. That’s two in the past month or so. Both received good medical care. A sad event, of course, but not worthy of the type of coverage it received.

American children die all over the country every day from all sorts of events: accidental, medical, and, worst of all, family violence. Something we have recently been sickened by right here in Maine. These events occur regularly with little if any coverage unless it can generate sympathy for some left-leaning cause.

Eleven children died from a viral infection in a New Jersey Hospital in October and many more were sickened. Although these sad events were covered by the media, they did not receive the level of concern that the deaths of those seeking to cross our southern borders illegally seem to generate. Anything that can be directed towards the current administration in negative fashion gets front-page exposure.

Leo Mazerall

Stockton Springs

Maine needs paid sick leave

I’m writing on behalf of all Mainers who do not have access to paid sick leave.

Roughly half of Maine’s work force doesn’t have access to this to guarantee they may take a day off if they or a loved one falls ill. I’m urging my legislators in Augusta to pass legislation to ensure up to five earned paid sick days annually for all Maine workers.

Margaret Parsons

Ellsworth