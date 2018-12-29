Maine State Trooper injured after cruiser hit on I-95

NEW GLOUCESTER — State police say a Maine State Trooper has been injured after his cruiser was struck from behind by another vehicle Friday evening.

This is the second time an incident like this has happened in the past week.

Officials say Trooper Ryan Keller was parked in the breakdown lane of I-95 near Mile 70 in New Gloucester. His vehicle’s emergency lights were on and he was observing ice buildup on the road.

Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Nancy Colson of Topsham lost control and hit the back of the cruiser, forcing it into the guardrail.

Both Keller and Colson were taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened in the same area where Trooper John Davis was injured when his cruiser was struck by a tractor trailer last Friday morning.

Maine’s move over law requires drivers to move over when emergency vehicles have their lights on.