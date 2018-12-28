UMaine women close out the year with two games in holiday tournament

Time, site: Saturday, 1 p.m., Rose Hill Gym, Bronx, New York

Records: UMaine 7-4, Fordham 7-5

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 2-0, UMaine 52-39 on 12/15/2001 Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2.6 assists, 1.5 blocked shots per game), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (13.8 ppg, 7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.7 spg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (11 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2 apg, 1.7 bpg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (9.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 5-6 G Dor Saar (7.7 ppg, 5.5 apg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (3.7 ppg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (3.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Fordham — 5-8 G Bre Cavanaugh (18.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.1 apg), 6-0 F Mary Goulding (10.3 ppg, 7.4 ppg, 2.5 apg), 5-9 G Kendell Heremaia (9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3 apg), 5-5 G Lauren Holden (8.1 ppg), 6-1 F Kaitlyn Downing (5.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg), 5-11 G Zara Jillings (4.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.9 apg)

This will be a battle between two of the best ball protectors among the nation’s 351 Division I teams. Fordham is averaging just 10.9 turnovers per game which is fourth best in the country while Maine is seventh at 11.9. They have one common opponent as each lost to Northeastern. UMaine is coming off a 63-55 loss to the Huskies last Saturday while Fordham dropped a 58-54 decision on Nov. 11. The Black Bears are looking to snap a two-game losing streak while the Rams have won their last two games. Cavanaugh is a preseason All-Atlantic 10 first-team selection so the Black Bears are going to have to do a good job defensively on her. Fordham is 36-3 in its last 39 games when it scores 60 or more points.