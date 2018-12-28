Waldoboro apartment building damaged by structure fire

One apartment in a six-unit, three-story apartment building in Waldoboro was heavily damaged during a structure fire on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 27.

The fire at 76 Marble Ave. drew a response from multiple area fire departments and caused extensive damage to a first-floor unit at the apartment building.

According to Waldoboro Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer, when crews arrived on scene they could see heavy smoke coming from the front of the apartment building and heavy fire exiting the back of the structure.

Smeltzer said the fire was quickly knocked down with crews making entry at the front of the apartment unit and proceeding through the building to where the fire was located to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and all of the complex’s residents and their pets are accounted for, according to Smeltzer. He said multiple people were inside the apartment complex and there was someone in the apartment unit where the fire was located when it broke out.

Smeltzer said residents of five of the building’s six apartment units will be able to return to their units this evening, with the exception of the one unit sustaining heavy damage during the fire.

According to Smeltzer, the American Red Cross has been contacted to help those displaced by the fire.

The fire chief said he will contact the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office, but the cause of the fire is not suspicious and appears to be accidental in nature.

Smeltzer said the narrow nature of Marble Avenue presented responding departments with some difficulties, but crews were able to access a fire hydrant to ensure water supply at the scene.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Waldoboro Fire Department shortly after 5:15 p.m.

The Damariscotta, Thomaston, Cushing, and Warren fire departments assisted Waldoboro at the scene, with crews from the Nobleboro Fire Department covering Waldoboro’s station.

Crews from Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services and the Waldoboro Police Department also responded to the scene.