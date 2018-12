Firefighters responded to an early morning fire on Water Street in Gardiner.

The fire chief said they got the call around 3 a.m. Friday and found fire coming from the second floor.

The fire at 192 Water St. was reported early Friday morning.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

Part of Water Street has been closed.

The fire chief says crews will likely be on scene for most of the day.

No word yet on what caused the fire.