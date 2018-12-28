Emera cancels utility replacement work slated for Hancock County

Emera Maine has canceled the replacement of 6.5 miles of electrical line in Surry and Blue Hill that was due to occur this weekend, company officials said Friday.

Friday’s snowfall, schedule adjustments and the identification of other work that “can be completed without interrupting service to customers” prompted the cancellation, company officials said in a public service announcement.

[Seven Hancock County towns could have power outages into early Sunday, Emera warns]

Power outages were expected in Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Deer Isle, Penobscot, Sedgwick and Stonington as a result of the utility work. The work was due to start Saturday at 11:59 p.m. and continue for up to 4.5 hours, officials said.

“We will provide timely notification if any work may interrupt service in the future as crews work to make repairs safely, improve reliability, and prevent future outages. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said in a statement.

Crews have been replacing utility wires and poles along Ellsworth Road, or Route 172, from the area of the Blue Hill Fairgrounds east into Surry toward Ellsworth for more than a month now, with traffic being reduced to one lane as the work continues.

[Subscribe to our free weekly Hancock County newsletter]

Several utility trucks have parked near the fairgrounds during the day as the work has continued.

The company urges motorists to slow down or change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.