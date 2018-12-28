Pantless man allegedly breaks into Bangor home, steals from homeowner

A man was arrested in Bangor late Thursday night after allegedly breaking into a Webster Avenue North home while wearing no pants.

According to a press release sent out by the Bangor Police Department, officers responded to a call at around 10:30 pm. from the homeowner, who reported hearing noise from the lower level of the house. Police said that upon checking, the homeowner found a “strange man” downstairs who wasn’t wearing pants.

The homeowner called the police and hid in another room until they arrived a few minutes later. Police found the suspect, Brian Swett, 37, in the kitchen after he had allegedly rummaged through the homeowner’s purse and several cabinets and drawers. Police said they found Swett in possession of some of the homeowner’s property.

Swett, who has no known residence, was charged with burglary and theft and was taken to Penobscot County Jail, where he had not made bail as of mid-afternoon Friday.