December 27, 2018
New England

NH prep school graduate begins jail time for 2014 sex assault

Jim Cole | AP
Owen Labrie listens to prosecutors before being sentenced in Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, New Hampshire, Oct. 29, 2015. He was convicted of sexually assaulting a younger prep school classmate in 2014 and was sentenced to jail. Labrie reported to the Merrimack County jail on Wednesday to begin serving the remaining 10 months of his jail sentence.
The Associated Press

CONCORD, New Hampshire — A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate has begun serving the remaining 10 months of his jail sentence.

Twenty-three-year-old Owen Labrie reported to the Merrimack County jail on Wednesday morning, a little over a week after a judge refused to shorten his sentence.

Labrie of Tunbridge, Vermont, was convicted in 2015 of assaulting a freshman the previous year as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul’s School in Concord. He also was convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

Labrie had been free pending appeals, other than the two months he served for curfew violations in 2016.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.


