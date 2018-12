Three suspects remain at large after a Monday home invasion in China.

The robbery happened shortly after noon when a woman found three people had broken into her Alder Park Road home, according to CBS affiliate WGME.

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

The woman told police that she was assaulted and robbed before the three suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, according to WGME.

Sgt. Jason Madore of Maine State Police told WGME that the home invasion remains under investigation and that there is no risk to the public.