Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

—Hennessey was a longtime BDN columnist and artist who died last week. Here, he recalls a childhood memory that only a lifelong hunter could appreciate.

–The Bangor Area Salvation Army needs kettle fund donations after the annual fundraising effort fell $10,000 short of the local target. The fundraising efforts started early last month, but the unusually cold November slowed donations down. This is the first time in the past four years that the fundraiser could not meet its target, according to The Salvation Army.

–Outgoing U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine’s 2nd District announced on Monday that he will end his federal challenge to the state’s ranked-choice voting system, which delivered Rep.-elect Jared Golden’s historic 2018 victory over the two-term incumbent.

The move from Poliquin, a Republican, ends a lawsuit that threatened to drag out for months in federal court, where there had been little sign that he would ever convince judges to agree with his arguments that the voting system enshrined by Maine voters in 2016 is unconstitutional.

–Flooding that could cost as much as $30,000 to repair destroyed some foodstuffs at the local pantry. Bucksport Community Concerns had much of its dry goods on pallets that kept them out of the rainwater but some frozen food was lost when a freezer was knocked out by repeated basement flooding at Elm Street Congregational Church. Other goods were also lost, said Marsha Mushrall, co-president of the volunteer community aid group.

–The presents are open. The carols have been sung. The lamb (or turkey, or ham, or roast beef, or Tofurky) has been sliced. You want a place to go to get away from the hustle and bustle of the home during the holidays — a chance to slip out of the house and meet up with old friends, and possibly bring those favorite siblings or cousins along with you.

–On Monday, volunteers from Marine Mammals of Maine released Premie, a baby seal found almost eight months ago, into the surf at Popham Beach after nursing the cute little critter back to health. Premie swam out to sea with one final gift from her caregivers: a distemper vaccination, the first of its kind in the state.

