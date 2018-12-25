Waterville man arrested after Christmas Day stabbing

Police arrested a Waterville man after a stabbing in Bridgton Christmas morning.

Tyler Loisel, 18, was arrested in Casco around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a man at a home Bridgton and “fled,” according to police.

Officers were called to 1 Green St. for a “disturbance” around 8 a.m. and arrived to find a victim with “multiple non-life threatening cuts,” said Donald McCormick, a Bridgton patrol officer.

McCormick declined to name the victim — although CBS affiliate WGME identified him as Brandon Booty of Bridgton — but said the man was able to drive himself to Bridgton Hospital.

Bridgton police Chief Richard Stillman told WGME that Booty was stabbed in the arm and upper torso, but the wounds weren’t deep.

Loisel was charged with aggravated assault and burglary for forcing entry into the Green Street home, although nothing was stolen, McCormick said. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.