Portland police make arrest in alleged stabbing at State Theatre

• October 23, 2018 3:48 pm

Portland police have arrested a local man for a Sunday night stabbing at the State Theatre.

Joseph Lewis, 27, was arrested Monday evening and charged with elevated aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing that disrupted a Dirty Heads concert, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

The alleged crime sent a Norway man to the hospital with a puncture wound and led police to evacuate 1,900 concertgoers from at the Congress Street music venue.

Cmdr. James Sweatt said that Lewis was arrested at the Portland Police Department around 6:30 p.m. Monday, but declined to say whether he had turned himself in.

Sweatt said that the investigation is ongoing, police are still interviewing witnesses and that he hopes to be able to release more information “at a later time.” The victim survived and is working with police, he said.

Lewis is being held at the Cumberland County jail ahead of being formally charged in court Wednesday. His bail was set at $3,000, Sweatt said.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the crime to contact them at 207-874-8575.

