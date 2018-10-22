Maine man pleads not guilty to felony sex crimes against a minor

Beth Brogan | BDN Beth Brogan | BDN

• October 22, 2018 5:30 pm

Updated: October 22, 2018 8:30 pm

WISCASSET, Maine — A 37-year-old Bristol man indicted on 10 counts of felony sex crimes against a minor pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Lincoln County Superior Court.

Joseph A. Benner, 37, was indicted in September on four counts of Class B gross sexual assault, two counts of Class B unlawful sexual contact and four counts of Class C sexual abuse of a minor, according to his Sept. 12 indictment.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after receiving a referral from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, The Lincoln County News reported.

A warrant of arrest was issued April 18, but on April 22, Benner crashed his 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle in Bristol and suffered a fractured skull and other injuries. He was taken by LifeFlight of Maine to Maine Medical Center.

Benner has prior convictions of Class C eluding an officer and Class D domestic violence assault in connection with incidents on Aug. 3, 2014, when he assaulted a woman, then led deputies on a high-speed chase around Bristol.

Portland attorney Thomas F. Hallett, who represents Benner, said in an Aug. 27 motion that the minor “has a motive to fabricate a false story against” Benner.

District Court Judge Barbara Raimondi approved Hallett’s motion, which required DHHS to produce records related to the alleged victim.

The state “has a weak case against Mr. Benner,” Hallett told The Lincoln County News in an email. “The complainant has made prior false accusations and for whatever reason has lost her way. I anticipate going to trial, at which time I believe my client’s good name will be cleared.”

Justice Daniel Billings on Monday accepted Benner’s plea. He remains free on $1,500 cash bail. His bail conditions prohibit contact with the minor or any child younger than 16, with the exception of certain relatives under their parents’ supervision.

Lincoln County News editor J.W. Oliver contributed to this story.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

