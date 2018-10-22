Auburn police investigate deadly logging accident

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

• October 22, 2018 6:10 pm

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are investigating a deadly logging accident. The incident happened in the Auburn Sand Pit on Gracelawn Road at 2:20 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Investigators say 42-year-old Ryan Kane of Oxford was loading a logging truck when a log fell out of the cherrypicker and struck a 57-year-old man from Oxford.

The man was transported to Central Maine Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

The truck is owned by Ryan Kane Trucking & Custom Sawing. The victim was not an employee of the company, but was Kane’s cousin. He was there to observe Kane working, according to investigators.

The name of the victim is not being shared because family members have not all been notified yet.

Auburn police say this is not considered a workplace fatality.

