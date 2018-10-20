Maine college football capsules for Oct. 21

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

October 20, 2018 1:00 am

Football

No. 16 MAINE vs. WILLIAM & MARY

Time, site: Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Zable Stadium, Williamsburg, Virginia

Records: UMaine 4-2 (3-0 Colonial Athletic Association), William & Mary 2-4 (1-2)

Series, last meeting: W&M leads 7-6, UMaine 23-6 on 10/28/17

Quarterbacks, UMaine: Chris Ferguson (65-for-111, 683 yards, 7 touchdowns, 2 interceptions); W&M: Shon Mitchell (105-for-171; 1,130 yds.; 4 TD; 4 INT), Dean Rotger (12-18, 92 yds.)

Top rushers, UMaine: Joe Fitzpatrick (85 attempts, 338 yds., 3 TD), Ramon Jefferson (40-221); W&M: Albert Funderburke (69-215-1), Owen Wright (38-106)

Top receivers, UMaine: Micah Wright (26 receptions, 318 yds., 4 TD), Drew Belcher (20-131), Jaquan Blair (18-328-2), Earnest Edwards (17-184-2); W&M: DeVonte Dedmon (29-492-4), Jack Armstrong (15-175), Nick Muse (13-176), Jalen Christian (13-78)

Defensive leaders, UMaine: Deshawn Stevens (52 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception), Sterling Sheffield (43 tackles, 10 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 1 FR), Taji Lowe (31 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 sacks); W&M: Isaiah Laster (44 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FR), Raeshawn Smith (39 tackles, 3 pass breakups), Nate Atkins (35 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR)

Game notes: The Black Bears are heavily favored and are the healthiest they have been in some time. UMaine should be able to exploit a Tribe defense that has allowed a league-high 415.2 ypg. The Tribe ranks 11th of 12 teams allowing 32.3 ppg. W&M’s Dedmon and Williams were injured in last Saturday’s 29-13 loss to Towson. UMaine leads the CAA in sacks (26) and W&M has allowed 18 in six games. The Black Bears are the most penalized team in the CAA (79.7 ypg). UMaine should be able to establish a solid running game against the league’s worst rushing defense (218.5 ypg).

HUSSON vs. ANNA MARIA

Time, site: Saturday, 1 p.m., Winkin Sports Complex, Bangor, Maine

Records: Husson 4-2 (3-0 ECFC), Anna Maria 1-5 (1-1)

Series, last meeting: Husson leads 8-2, Husson 70-13 on 10/28/17

Quarterbacks, Husson: Cory Brandon (104-for-160; 1,387 yds.; 16 TD; 6 INT); Anna Maria: Alex Cohen (73-for-153, 852 yds., 7 TD, 12 INT)

Top rushers, Husson: Solomon Hassen (86-529-4), Miece Loureiro (89-490-4); Anna Maria: Jalin Hudson (86-317)

Top receivers, Husson: Kyle Gaudet (37-536-6), Ty Bassett (21-247-2), Keyshaun Robinson (18-292-6), Tyler Halls (15-170-2); Anna Maria: Marcelino Da Veiga (23-362, 5 TDs), Jadan Battle (9-55-1)

Defensive leaders, Husson: Elvin Suazo (46 tackles, 7 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT), Jake Dobos (32 tackles, 1 INT), Frank Curran (26 tackles, 7 TFL, 3.5 sacks); Anna Maria: Aiden Foster (47 tackles), Carl St. Paul (42 tackles)

Game notes: On homecoming, Husson hopes to take advantage of an Anna Maria defense that has surrendered 40.3 points and 461.5 yards per game. Brandon broke his school, single-game record by completing 89.5 percent of his passes (17-for-19) for 303 yards and four TDs in the Eagles’ 56-14 win at Alfred State last Saturday. Anna Maria was off last weekend after beating Castleton 31-24 for its first win the previous week.

MAINE MARITIME vs. NORWICH

Time, site: Saturday, noon, Ritchie Field, Castine, Maine

Records: MMA 0-6 (0-4 NEWMAC), Norwich 1-5 (0-3)

Series, last meeting: Norwich leads 10-0, Norwich 24-22 on 10/21/17

Quarterbacks, MMA: Bailey Sawyer (52-117, 742 yds., 5 TD, 5 INT); Norwich: Matt Dunn (78-152; 1,171 yds.; 9 TD; 8 INT)

Top rushers, MMA: Cooper Chiasson (73-183); Norwich: Aaron Conner 108-487-4), Connor Bourque (55-242)

Top receivers, MMA: Dominic Casale (27-372-4), Joel Bennett (13-119); Norwich: Taj-Calvin Johnson (23-174), Lavontae Decius (21-441-2), Manni Romero (21-432-7)

Defensive leaders: Derek Breunig (58 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 pass breakups), Terrell Thomas (48 tackles), Justin Pinard (40 tackles, 2.5 TFL); Norwich: Brasean Stewart (47 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 FR, 1 INT,) Tavares Ward (43 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 FR), Martin Bailey (38 tackles, 1 FR)

Game notes: The Mariners look to snap a nine-game losing streak that began with a 24-22 loss to Norwich on Oct. 21, 2017. MMA has lost 21 of its past 22 games. Norwich will be rested after having last weekend off. MMA lost to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy 15-0 last Saturday.

