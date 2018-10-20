Monday, Oct. 22, 2018: A deficit solution, implement Medicaid expansion, move on from Kavanaugh

October 20, 2018 10:00 am

Move on from Kavanaugh

I am so tired of all the whining people who complain about everything as if it is personal to them. One lady wrote that she is sickened, heartbroken and betrayed by Sen. Susan Collins’ vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Give me a break.

I’m not saying I think Kavanaugh, who was accused by Christine Blasey Ford of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school, is innocent, but it’s over and done with so get on with it. I was sexually assaulted as a teen, but I never thought of turning in someone who was also an immature teen. I didn’t let it ruin my life. Teens grow up to be perfectly good human beings and regret things that they did in the past. People take too many things seriously and need to get a life.

Sally Coleson

Newport

Implement Medicaid expansion

On May 14, a crowd gathered at the Blaine House to protest Gov. Paul LePage’s refusal to implement Medicaid expansion, as voted for by the people of Maine. His stonewalling is keeping 70,000 eligible Mainers from receiving benefits.

The rally was sponsored by the Poor People’s Campaign of Maine. As I watched from the sidewalk, 22 protesters, including many faith leaders, entered the grounds and sat on the driveway. Before long a contingent of police and security people arrested them for trespassing. They were handcuffed and carted off for booking while the rest of us watched and sang freedom songs.

Now those protesters are about to stand trial, and I seek public support for their cause. The Poor People’s Campaign is a national movement of peaceful direct action begun more than 50 years ago by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It seeks racial justice and an end to poverty. Clearly, an expansion of Medicaid in Maine would serve these ends.

The protesters put their personal welfare on the line by standing their ground and accepting arrest. What should you do, what will you do, to support those who take such risks, and the poor for whom they stand?

Carl Cappello

Portland

Mills for governor

All politics is local for Janet Mills. She knows that, as governor of Maine, she must be involved at the community level throughout our state, that she must know all of our needs, and understand our problems. She knows she must create opportunities and jobs, reduce health care costs, ensure adequate funding for public schools and fight to solve the opioid crisis. Mills has seized this tall order and welcomes the challenge. She has the experience and drive to make it happen.

Not only is Mills the best candidate for governor, but she is also the most qualified and most dedicated to serving the needs and interests of all. She is a lifelong resident with a distinguished law career in both the public and private sectors. Mills has been a loving full-time mom to five children who weren’t her own and now a grandmother to four more. Having grown up in a strong Republican family, she understands the issues important to constituents on both sides of the political fence. She knows how to bring people together to resolve differences.

Mills will be the governor for all of us. Please stand with her on Nov. 6.

Linda Posson

Rockport

Mills will take climate action

The recent United Nations report on climate change is a call to action. The science is undeniable. By pumping vast amounts of carbon dioxide and methane into our atmosphere, we are cooking our planet. As a gardener and ocean swimmer, I can personally attest to the rapid change in temperature in the Gulf of Maine, as well as the significant lengthening of the frost-free gardening season over the last 40 years. While that may seem like a welcome change, it is not.

Polar scientists say that the Arctic Ocean will be ice-free in summer in the foreseeable future. Without ice, the sea will warm faster, as will the land around it, releasing hundreds of billions of tons of carbon currently stored as frozen, partially decomposed plants. In addition, huge deposits of methane are buried under frozen sediments. The heating resulting from the release of these gasses would be catastrophic.

In the race for governor, there are clear choices. Shawn Moody has made it clear that climate change isn’t a primary concern, other than doing what may be necessary to save money for his business. Terry Hayes appears uninformed about this and many other issues. Alan Caron has good ideas, but no political base. Janet Mills has both. And she is committed to an economically viable renewable energy future.

Vote for climate action. Vote for Mills.

Peter Simmons

Brunswick

A deficit solution

Stay with me on this one. The GOP tax cuts are paying for themselves. The ballooning deficit is the fault of bloated entitlement programs. Mobs of old sick people are holding our country hostage. I don’t know where they find the time and energy, but there they are. And really who needs them? They can hardly find their feet in the morning, let alone pull themselves up by their bootstraps.

Maine contributes way too much to this mess, what with being the oldest state and all. But our president in his wisdom has given Maine a chance to make amends by putting our former commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, Mary Mayhew, in charge of Medicaid and CHIP, the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Under Mayhew’s tender ministrations, infant mortality in Maine spiked. Bingo! Problem solved. Dead babies make us very sad, but dead babies don’t grow up to demand entitlements. In fact they don’t grow up at all. Think of the savings.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor

Arruda for House District 131

I’m supporting Nathalie Arruda for representative for House District 131. She is an energetic, forward-thinking person dedicated to making people’s lives better. Her opponent is a nice old man who had his day in Augusta and has no new ideas for the future of this area. Planning for the future starts now with Arruda.

Joel Katz

Penobscot

Election notice

The BDN will stop accepting letters and OpEds related to the Nov. 6 election on Oct. 26. Not all submissions can be published.