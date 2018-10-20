Fairfield home a total loss after early morning fire

Courtesy of Victoria Cohen via CBS 13 Courtesy of Victoria Cohen via CBS 13

• October 20, 2018 11:01 am

FAIRFIELD, Maine — A Winter Street home in Fairfield suffered enough damage in a Saturday morning fire for fire officials to declare it a total loss.

The Fairfield Fire Department said the call came in around 12:42 a.m. Saturday at 16 Winter St.

Officials said it took hours to knock down and put out the fire, crediting mutual aid from several area fire departments.

There were people inside, but they escaped without injury.

The fire marshal’s office was on scene early Saturday to help determine a cause, but the fire is not considered suspicious.

Crews cleared the scene after 8 a.m. Saturday.

