Friday’s high school football scores, playoff scoreboard;harness racing

Pixabay | BDN Pixabay | BDN

October 19, 2018 9:22 pm

Updated: October 19, 2018 10:50 pm

FOOTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday’s Results

Biddeford 39, Westbrook 12

Brewer 68, Hampden Acad. 34

Bucksport 46, Ellsworth 0

Cape Elizabeth 29, Yarmouth 28

Cheverus 49, Bangor 7

Cony 30, Brunswick 6

Deering 27, Massabesic 16

Edward Little 26, Lewiston 22

Falmouth 21, Greely 12

Freeport 32, Sacopee Valley 6

Gorham 35, Noble 7

Hermon 23, Oceanside 22

Houlton 30, Orono 0

Kennebunk 17, Marshwood 14

Lawrence 34, Messalonskee 14

Leavitt 27, Gardiner 0

Maine Central Institute 24, Nokomis 21

Maranacook 26, Boothbay 7

Mattanawcook Academy 56, Stearns 8

Morse 38, Mt. Ararat 16

Mount Desert Island 56, Belfast 14

Old Orchard Beach 46, Traip Acad. 0

Oxford Hills 55, Windham 7

Poland 40, Gray-New Gloucester 8

Portland 35, South Portland 0

Scarborough 48, Bonny Eagle 35

Skowhegan 29, Mt. Blue 28

Spruce Mountain 33, Madison 27

Washington Academy 27, Mount View 20

Wells 42, York 22

Winthrop/Monmouth 20, Mountain Valley 8

SOCCER

NORTH

BOYS

Preliminaries

Friday, Oct. 19

Class B

BP1: No. 9 Mount Desert Island 3, No. 8 Hermon 0

BP2: No. 10 Winslow (7-6-1) at No. 7 Old Town (6-6-2), 6 p.m.

BP3: No. 6 Brewer 3, No. 11 Waterville 1

BP4: No. 12 Erskine (5-6-3) at No. 5 Washington Acad. (9-5), 3 p.m.

BP5: No. 4 Gardiner 3, No. 13 John Bapst 1

Class C

CP1: No. 9 Calais (6-8) at No. 8 Dexter (6-8)

CP2: No. 7 George Stevens 8, No. 10 Piscataquis 0

Class D

DP1: No. 9 Maine School of Science and Mathematics 2, No. 8 Easton 1

DP2: No. 13 Van Buren (5-7-2) at No. 4 Madawaska (8-5-1)

DP3: No. 12 Bangor Christian (6-7-1) at No. 5 Jonesport-Beals (11-1), 3 p.m.

DP4: No. 14 Ashland (2-10-2) at No. 3 Woodland (13-1)

DP5: No. 11 Fort Fairfield (7-7) at No. 6 Wisdom (8-5-1)

DP6: No. 7 Schenck/Stearns 2, No. 10 Hodgdon 1

Saturday, Oct. 20

Class B

BP6: No. 14 Medomak Valley (5-7-2) at No. 3 Mount View (14-0), 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Class A

A1: No. 8 Oxford Hills (7-7) at No. 1 Lewiston (12-0-2)

A2: No. 5 Mt. Blue (8-5-1) at No. 4 Brunswick (7-5-2), 6 p.m.

A3: No. 7 Hampden (8-6) at No. 2 Mt. Ararat (11-2-1), 2 p.m.

A4: No. 6 Edward Little (6-7-1) at No. 3 Bangor (10-1-3), 7 p.m.

Class B

B1: No. 9 Mount Desert Island (6-7-2) at No. 1 Caribou (12-1-1)

B2: BP4 winner vs No. 4 Gardiner (11-3-1)

B3: BP2 winner at No. 2 Presque Isle (11-1-2), 5 p.m.

B4: No. 6 Brewer (9-5-1) vs. BP6 winner

Class C

C1: CP1 winner at No. 1 Fort Kent (11-2-1)

C2: No. 5 Lee Acad. (7-6-1) at No. 4 Sumner (13-1)

C3: No. 7 George Stevens (10-5) at No. 2 Orono (10-4))

C4: No. 6 Central (10-3-1) at No. 3 Houlton (10-3-1)

Class D

D1: No. 9 Maine School of Science and Mathematics (4-5-1) at No. 1 Central Aroostook (14-0)

D2: DP2 winner vs. DP3 winner

D3: DP4 winner vs. DP5 winner

D4: No. 7 Schenck/Stearns (9-6) at No. 2 Penobscot Valley (13-1)

GIRLS

NORTH

Preliminaries

Friday, Oct. 19

Class D

DP2: No. 5 Katahdin 6, No. 12 Deer Isle-Stonington 0

DP3: No. 11 Schenck (5-7-2) at No. 6 Madawaska (8-6), 2 p.m.

DP4: No. 10 Fort Fairfield (7-6-1) at No. 7 Shead (7-3), 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Class B

BP1: No. 9 Erskine (5-5-4) at No. 8 Brewer (10-4), 11 a.m.

BP2: No. 13 John Bapst (5-8-1) at No. 4 Medomak Valley (8-3-3), 1 p.m.

BP3: No. 12 MDI (5-8-2) at No. 5 Caribou (7-5-2), 1 p.m.

BP4: No. 14 Foxcroft (7-7) at No. 3 Winslow (13-1), 10:30 a.m.

BP5: No. 11 Waterville (7-7) at No. 6 Oceanside (8-4-2), 1 p.m.

BP6: No. 10 Ellsworth (7-7) at No. 7 Mount View (10-4), 3 p.m.

Class C

CP1: No. 9 Penquis (5-7-2) at No. 8 Bucksport (4-9-1), noon

CP2: No. 10 Mattanawcook (4-8-2) at No. 7 Orono (5-4-5), noon

Class D

DP1: No. 9 Bangor Christian (5-8-1) at No. 8 Wisdom (7-6-1), 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Class A

A2: No. 5 Mt. Ararat (8-5-1) at No. 4 Bangor (9-4-1), 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Class A

A1: No. 8 Hampden (5-8-1) at No. 1 Camden Hills (14-0)

A3: No. 7 Skowhegan (6-7-1) at No. 2 Brunswick (11-1-2), 6 p.m.

A4: No. 6 Oxford Hills (8-4-2) at No. 3 Messalonskee (13–1), 3 p.m.

Class B

B1: BP1 winner at No. 1 Presque Isle (11-1-2), 5 p.m.

B2: BP2 winner vs. BP3 winner

B3: BP4 winner vs. BP5 winner

B4: BP6 winner at No. 2 Hermon (12-1-1)

Class C

C1: CP1 winner at No. 1 Dexter (14-0)

C2: No. 5 Sumner (10-2-2) at No. 4 Central (8-4-2)

C3: CP2 winner at No. 2 Houlton (11-1-2)

C4: No. 6 George Stevens (5-5-4) at No. 3 Fort Kent (7-5-2)

Class D

D1: DP1 winner at No. 1 Central Aroostook (13-0-1)

D2: No. 5 Katahdin (13-5) at 4 Southern Aroostook (9-5)

D3: DP3 winner at No. 3 Penobscot Valley (13-0-1)

D4: DP4 winner at No. 2 Ashland (11-1-2)

FIELD HOCKEY

NORTH

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 20

Class A

A5: No. 3 Cony (11-3-1) at No. 2 Mt. Blue (10-3-2), 11 a.m.

A6: No. 5 Messalonskee (9-6) at No. 1 Skowhegan (15-0), 10 a.m.

Class B

B5: No. 3 Winslow (13-2) at No. 2 Foxcroft Acad. (14-1), 10 a.m.

B6: No. 5 Maine Central Institute (11-4) at No. 1 Gardiner (14-1), 1 p.m.

Class C

C5: No. 3 Mount View (10-5) at No. 2 Dexter (11-4), 11 a.m.

C6: No. 5 Orono (9-6) at No. 1 Winthrop (14-1), 10:30 a.m.

SOUTH

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 20

Class A

A5: No. 3 Scarborough (12-2-1) at No. 2 Westbrook (13-1-1), 11 a.m.

A6: No. 4 Falmouth (10-3-2) at No. 1 Biddeford (14-0-1), 3:30 p.m.

Class B

B5: No. 3 Freeport (12-2-1) at No. 2 Fryeburg Acad. (11-2-2), 11 a.m.

B6: No. 4 Lake Region (10-5) at No. 1 York (11-3-1), 12:15 p.m.

Class C

C5: No. 3 Dirigo (10-5) at No. 2 Spruce Mountain (9-5-1), 11 a.m.

C6: No. 5 Saint Dominic (12-3) at No. 1 Mountain Valley (12-3), 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 19

Class C

No. 6 Jonesport-Beals (8-6) at No. 3 Woodland (12-2), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Class B

No. 7 Greely (5-9) at No. 2 Yarmouth (12-2), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Wells (5-9) at No. 3 Brewer (12-2), 3 p.m.

No. 5 Gardiner (8-6) at No. 4 York (9-5), 1:30 p.m.

Class C

No. 8 Bucksport (6-8) at No. 1 Calais (13-1), 1 p.m.

No. 7 George Stevens Acad. (6-8) at No. 2 Washington Acad. (11-3), 3 p.m.

No. 5 Narraguagus (9-5) at No. 4 Yarmouth (9-5), 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 22

Class B

No. 8 Kennebunk (6-8) at No. 1 Cape Elizabeth (13-1), 5 p.m.

Today’s games

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

North regional championships

At Belfast

Class A, boys: 11 a.m.; girls: 11:35 a.m.

Class B, boys: 12:10 p.m.; girls: 12:45 p.m.

Class C, boys: 1:20 p.m.; girls: 1:55 p.m.

COLLEGE

FIELD HOCKEY

Saint Joseph’s at UM-Farmington, 1 p.m.

Thomas at Husson, 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Anna Maria at Husson, 1 p.m.

Maine at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Norwich at Maine Maritime, noon

MEN’S HOCKEY

Maine at Minnesota Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Maine at Boston University, 4 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Northern Vermont-Johnson at Maine Maritime, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Vermont-Lyndon at Husson, 3:30 p.m.

UM-Farmington at UM-Presque Isle, 2:30 p.m.

UM-Machias at UM-Fort Kent, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Northern Vermont-Lyndon at Husson, 1 p.m.

Northern Vermont-Johnson at Maine Maritime, 4 p.m.

UM-Farmington at UM-Presque Isle, noon

UM-Machias at UM-Fort Kent, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Husson at Maine Maritime, 2 p.m.

SUNY Canton at Maine Maritime, noon

Sunday’s games

COLLEGE

MEN’S SOCCER

UM-Fort Kent at UM-Presque Isle, 2 p.m.

Unity at Thomas, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UM-Fort Kent at UM-Presque Isle, noon

Maine at UMBC, noon

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Friday Results

FIRST, Pace, $2,700

Casimir Nymph, He Campbell, 2.60 2.20 2.10

Vicky Killean, Ro Cushing, 5.00 3.00

Courageous, Ga Mosher, 2.20

T—2:01.3. Ex. 1-2, $7.40; Tr. 1-2-4, $15.60

SECOND, Pace, $2,900

Critique, Mi Downey, 4.20 2.20 2.10

Poocham Pal, Ga Mosher, 4.00 2.60

Pay The Do’s, Jo Beckwith, 3.00

T—2:01.0. Ex. 4-7, $18.20; Tr. 4-7-3, $58.00; 1st half DD 1-4, $9.60

THIRD, Pace, $3,500

Blacktree, He Campbell, 14.40 3.80 6.00

Sir Jake’s Z Tam, Da Deslandes, 3.80 3.00

Jay Bees Grin N, Ga Mosher, 2.60

T—1:58.1. Ex. 7-1, $121.20; Tr. 7-1-2, $605.60

FOURTH, Pace, $2,700

It’sgottabemyway, He Campbell, 4.00 2.80 4.00

Wake, Ma Athearn, 9.60 10.20 9.40

Real Bigg, Mi Stevenson, 5.40

T—2:00.0. Ex. 6-2, $39.80; Ex. 2-6, $20.80; Tr. 6-2-1, $144.40; Tr. 2-6-1, $201.60

FIFTH, Trot, $5,000

Osprey Impact, Mi Stevenson, 7.00 4.20 2.40

Booyah Tj, Jo Beckwith, 3.20 2.20

Need A Winner, He Campbell, 2.20

T—2:00.1. Ex. 5-4, $16.20; Tr. 5-4-3, $28.60

SIXTH, Pace, $2,800

Noble’s Grand Slam, Mc Sowers, 3.00 2.60 2.20

Dancers Pass, He Campbell, 11.00 4.80

American Fighter, Da Deslandes, 2.40

T—2:00.0. Ex. 1-8, $15.80; Tr. 1-8-7, $37.20

SEVENTH, Pace, $3,100

Lifeontherange, He Campbell, 6.60 2.60 2.20

Fiesty Baran, Ro Cushing, 4.00 2.20

Or, Ga Mosher, 2.40

T—1:59.2. Ex. 8-5, $27.00; Tr. 8-5-4, $45.20; Pick 3, 5-1-8, $71.00

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,000

Mikey Boy, Ma Athearn, 6.00 2.40 2.40

Aint No Mo, He Campbell, 2.20 2.10

Win Sum Reagan, Da Deslandes, 6.80

T—1:57.0. Ex. 5-4, $5.00; Tr. 5-4-7, $46.40

NINTH, Pace, $5,000

Kenrick N, Ro Cushing, 2.40 2.20 2.10

Jimmy C R, Ga Mosher, 6.20 4.60

Sinners Prayer, Jo Beckwith, 3.00

T—1:57.2. Ex. 3-5, $13.40; Tr. 3-5-1, $30.60

TENTH, Pace, $3,100

Princess Delcine, Ga Mosher, 3.00 2.40 2.60

Eternal Ring, He Campbell, 2.80 2.10

The Wizsell Of Odz, Br Ranger, 4.00

T—1:59.3. Ex. 5-1, $7.20; Tr. 5-1-2, $36.40; Late DD 3-5, $5.00

Total Handle: $28,889