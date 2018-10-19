October 20, 2018
York Latest News | Poll Questions | Election 2018 | UMaine Meningitis | Orono Brewing
York

Missing Parsonsfield man found safe in Sanford

Courtesy of Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife
Courtesy of Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife
Police are searching for 51-year-old Todd Pierce of Parsonsfield. This photo of Pierce was taken at K&D Variety in West Newfield between 9 a.m. and noon Monday, Oct. 14.
By Natalie Williams
Updated:

A Parsonsfield man who had been missing since Monday has been found. Todd Pierce, 51, was found safe in Sanford, according to News Center Maine.

He had been seen last on Stagecoach Road in Parsonsfield and was missing since 4:45 p.m. Oct. 14, according to an Oct. 19 release from Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Bureau of Warden Service.

Pierce, who is deaf and has had recent health issues, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. “It’s believed he was operating a black and white Yamaha Raptor 700 ATV and was wearing a black helmet and black shirt,” MacDonald said in the original release.

Game wardens were assisting the York County Sheriff’s Department in the search for Pierce.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like