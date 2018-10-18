Town to field questions about controversial plan to spur development in dormant business park

Shawn St. Hilaire | Seacoast Online Shawn St. Hilaire | Seacoast Online

• October 18, 2018 11:39 am

KITTERY, Maine — A public forum to discuss the neighborhood mixed-use zone proposal was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. in Town Council chambers.

Submitted | Seacoast Online Submitted | Seacoast Online

On Sept. 25, the council originally thought it would be taking a vote on whether or not to approve the rezoning of the business park district, approximately 90 acres on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in between Dennett Road and Route 236. But after the public hearing on the matter drew emotional and impassioned remarks from dozens of residents in opposition, the council agreed to hold a more informal session to clear up “misinformation” ahead of a November vote.

The business park — which, despite tax incentives to build there, has lain dormant for years — is a targeted area of growth for the town. Town Manager Kendra Amaral has described the neighborhood mixed-use proposal as an opportunity to create an “active neighborhood,” which incentivizes clusters, walkable developments and pedestrian activity.

The proposal originally came out of a land-use study completed in August 2017 that sparked a planning and zoning drafting effort. It has since gone through a lengthy process with the town Open Space Advisory Committee and Planning Board, the latter of which sent the proposal onto the Town Council with a 4-2 vote in June.

The proposal originally drew pushback over building heights of 70 feet, but after rounds of public meetings and upset residents, the height was lowered to an allowable height of 50 feet.

The Oct. 29 meeting will include an overview of the process thus far and an opportunity to ask questions and get additional information.

