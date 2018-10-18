October 18, 2018
Mercy Hospital seeking to raise $20M to move out of Portland downtown

CBS 13 | BDN
Charlie Therrien, president of Mercy Hospital, speaks to CBS 13 about plans to consolidate the hospital's staff and services at its Fore River campus during an event Wednesday at DiMillo's On the Water restaurant in Portland.
By CBS 13

Mercy Hospital in Portland wants to consolidate its services to one location, and Wednesday it is kicking off its campaign to make it happen.

The hospital held a donor reception dinner at DiMillo’s On the Water restaurant, where it announced a $20 million campaign to move all of its services to the hospital’s Fore River campus.

“It brings our staff together, it will provide efficiencies, and it will actually reduce our operating costs by being on one campus,” President Charlie Therrien said.

Once the project is complete, Mercy says it will close and sell the campus on State Street.

That hospital has served the Portland community for a century.

