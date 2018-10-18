Maine fisherman’s drowning was an accident, medical examiner rules

Stephen Betts | BDN Stephen Betts | BDN

October 18, 2018 1:40 pm

The death of a fisherman in Port Clyde three months ago has been ruled an accidental drowning.

John Crane IV, 56, of Port Clyde was found near the Port Clyde Fisherman’s Cooperative dock around 6 a.m. July 28. Maine Marine Patrol officials said Crane, a career lobsterman, regularly fished near the dock.

The medical examiner’s report revealed that Crane died of drowning, which has been ruled accidental, according to Department of Marine Resources spokesman Jeff Nichols.

Nichols said the Marine Patrol officers investigating Crane’s death found no witnesses who saw Crane go into the water on the morning of July 28, so what caused the drowning is not clear.

Marine Patrol has concluded their investigation.

