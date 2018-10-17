American Legion post unveils monument honoring Maine soldier who died in WWI

Shawn P. Sullivan | York County Coast Star Shawn P. Sullivan | York County Coast Star

• October 17, 2018 2:29 pm

SPRINGVALE, Maine — Local veteran Joseph Doiron took one end of the maroon veil and Anna Hoffman, of Barrington, New Hampshire, took the other. With a quiet sense of ceremony, both lifted the veil to reveal what was underneath: a new monument paying tribute to Private Thomas W. Cole, the first soldier from Sanford to die while serving in World War I.

The monument now stands in front of the American Legion Hall on Main Street, a tribute to the man after whom American Legion Post 19 is named.

Cole died on May 10, 1918, two days after he was wounded by shrapnel during battle in France. At the time, Cole had been serving in the Trench Mortar Battery, Artillery Brigade, 26th Division, of the Maine National Guard.

A year after his death, on July 19, 1919, the local American Legion post was founded, chartered, and named after him.

Numerous local veterans gathered with Hoffman, who is Cole’s grand-niece, and her husband, Jeff, to unveil the new monument on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Post Commander John Geno welcomed everyone to the ceremony. Chaplain Ray Fisher led the invocation, and Sergeant-At-Arms Steve MacIntosh posted the colors. All in attendance stood solemnly for the national anthem and afterwards recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

Captain Jonathan Bratten, the official historian of the Maine National Guard, served as the morning’s guest speaker. During the ceremony, Bratten and American Legion District Commander Gordon Kendall presented Hoffman with Silver and Gold Stars, bestowed by Gov. Paul LePage, to honor Cole, respectively, for the wounds he suffered and the ultimate sacrifice that he made.

After the ceremony — which also included the placing of an American flag at the monument, a rifle salute, and a performance of “Amazing Grace,” by bagpiper John Pulkkinen — Hoffman expressed her gratitude to the veterans of American Legion Post 19.

“It’s really exciting for me,” said Hoffman, who added she has an interest in genealogy. “I’m very happy they got in touch with me.”

During the ceremony, Past District Commander Steven White, now the American Legion’s Area 1 Commander, placed the marker at the memorial so that Hoffman could then position the American flag there. White later said that the event was in step with the America Legion’s purpose.

“One of (our) most important missions is to never forget those who went before us, especially in the Great Wars,” White said.

After the ceremony, many in attendance went inside the Hall to enjoy a reception with refreshments.

The post has taken steps in recent years to educate both its members and the public about Cole. A black and white photograph of Cole is framed on the wall in the American Legion Hall’s lounge, alongside a newspaper article chronicling the history of the post as it approaches its centennial anniversary next year. A banner with Cole’s picture and with information about his military service greets visitors in the hall’s lobby — it’s one of the many banners created by veteran Joseph Doiron and students at Sanford High School as part of their ongoing Fallen Veterans Project.

According to records provided by Dale Midgley, the service officer of Post 19, Cole was born in Conway, New Hampshire, on Oct. 13, 1895. He was the son of Frank Gardner Cole and Etta Tarr, of Springvale. Cole lived in Springvale at the time of his enlistment in the National Guard in the summer of 1917, when he was 21 years old.

About 60 men from American Legion Post 19, including its commander, Perley H. Ford, attended Cole’s funeral in Conway, New Hampshire. Cole is buried in Center Conway, New Hampshire, the community in which his family is originally from.

Since Cole is not buried in Sanford-Springvale, Midgley said that American Legion Post 19 wanted to have a memorial at its Hall to honor him. The memorial faces Main Street, in an area restricted from parking, so that it can be seen clearly by everyone. Members of the post raised the money for the memorial, according to Midgley.

In his remarks during the ceremony, Bratten charted Cole’s military service, from his enlistment to the day he gave his life in the global fight for freedom. Bratten put the lasting impact of Cole’s sacrifice into perspective and spoke of the value of the monument dedicated that morning.

“His legacy continues and lives on in the men and women of the Maine National Guard, who continue to carry forward the virtues of loyalty, duty, and self-sacrifice that he so nobly embodied,” Bratten said. “This memorial will educate Mainers to bear in mind the sacrifices of previous generations, in order to create a more peaceful future.”

